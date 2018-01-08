Prime Minister Theresa May’s reshuffle moves into its second day, with some fresh faces being moved into more junior ministerial roles.

A number of ministers, including Mark Garnier – who managed to survive a storm over inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of staff last year – have lost their jobs as the PM rings the changes.

The Prime Minister has started a refresh of her ministerial team

Here’s the latest on Mrs May’s revamp.

Margot James: Moves from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to become minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Margot James MP becomes Minister of State at Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Rory Stewart: The Africa minister has moved to the Ministry of Justice.Sam Gyimah: The East Surrey MP has been made Minister for Higher Education, straddling the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Sam Gyimah MP becomes Universities Minister, Minister of State at the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Minister for Higher Education)

Caroline Dinenage: Moves from the junior ranks at the Department for Work and Pensions to become a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Caroline Dinenage MP becomes Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care

Stephen Barclay: Following a stint as City minister, he also joins the Department of Health and Social Care.Jo Johnson: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s brother has been made Transport Minister.

Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London

Alok Sharma: He has been made Employment Minister.Dominic Raab: The prominent Brexiteer is the new housing minister.

Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

James Brokenshire: The Northern Ireland Secretary resigned in the first change to the Cabinet on Monday. He had decided to stand down because he was facing major surgery within the next couple of weeks.Brandon Lewis: Immigration minister Mr Lewis was made chairman of the Conservative Party – replacing Sir Patrick McLoughlin – and minister without portfolio.Chris Grayling: The Conservatives earlier deleted a tweet congratulating Mr Grayling on being appointed party chairman. He remains as Secretary of State for Transport.

David Lidington MP becomes Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Cabinet Office

David Lidington: The Aylesbury MP has been appointed Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.CCHQ In a major shake-up, the Conservatives announced prominent backbencher James Cleverly as deputy chairman, junior minister Chris Skidmore as vice chairman for policy, Maria Caulfield as vice chair for women, and 2017 intake MPs Kemi Badenoch and Ben Bradley as vice chair for candidates and vice chair for youth respectively.Amber Rudd: Confirmed in her position as Home Secretary.Philip Hammond: Confirmed in his post as Chancellor of the Exchequer.David Davis: Confirmed in his position as Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.

Sajid Javid MP becomes Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Sajid Javid: With the addition of housing added to his existing Cabinet title, he is now Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.Boris Johnson: He remains as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.Jeremy Hunt: He remains as Health Secretary but has social care added to his title.

Jeremy Hunt MP becomes Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Greg Clark: Mr Clark remains as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.Gavin Williamson: Retains his role as Defence Secretary, which he has held for just over two months.David Gauke: Has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

David Gauke MP becomes Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Karen Bradley: She has been appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary, moving from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.Matt Hancock: Mr Hancock has been made Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Matt Hancock MP becomes Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Liam Fox: He remains International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade.Penny Mordaunt: She remains Secretary of State for International Development.Michael Gove: He remains as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.Justine Greening: She has quit the Government after refusing to take the work and pensions post after being moved from the education portfolio, Downing Street sources said.

Damian Hinds MP becomes Secretary of State for Education

Damian Hinds: He has been appointed Education Secretary.Esther McVey: She has been made Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.David Mundell: He remains Secretary of State for Scotland.Alun Cairns: He stays on as Secretary of State for Wales.Andrea Leadsom: She remains Leader of the House of Commons.Liz Truss: She remains Chief Secretary to the Treasury.