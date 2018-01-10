Police have launched an investigation into how a British woman came to possess strong painkillers which led to her being jailed in Egypt.

Laura Plummer, 33, from Hull, was sentenced to three years in prison for taking 290 Tramadol tablets into the country.

The shop worker told the court she had got the tablets for her Egyptian partner, Omar Caboo, who suffers from severe back pain, and she had no idea what she was doing was wrong.

She said she obtained the drugs, which were in her suitcase, from a friend in the UK.

Now the British authorities have started an investigation into how she got hold of the prescription medication.

Detective Inspector Jon Cross, of Humberside Police, said: “Following the arrest and subsequent conviction of Laura Plummer, we are looking into the circumstances of how the prescription drugs came to be in her possession and if any further individual has committed any offences.

“This investigation is still ongoing.

“If you have information you believe could assist us in this inquiry, please call 101.”

Ms Plummer was arrested at Hurghada airport on October 9 when she flew into the Red Sea resort.

It is thought she will appeal against her sentence and supporters have said the Tramadol was not hidden in her luggage.