A fundraising page set up to help a British man who was injured as he tried help victims during a deadly knife attack is going viral.

Hassan Zubier, 46, was hailed a hero after he was wounded while trying to save a woman’s life during the rampage in Finland that left two women dead and six people injured.

The attack in the city of Turku last August resulted in Mr Zubier having to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

A GoFundMe page called “Hassan Zubier’s Medical Fund” has raised more than 16,500 euro with donations accelerating over the weekend.

Mr Zubier was born in Dartford, Kent and now lives in Sweden. The page said Mr Zubier’s family situation “changed radically over one night”.

A statement on the page read: “Hassan Zubier from Märsta in Sweden was himself attacked when he stood up against the man who attacked innocent victims in Turku, Finland with a knife. He became dependent on a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

“The family situation changed radically over one night. With a newborn baby in the family and the stress that Hassan’s disability implies, much help is needed both practical and financially.

“By supporting him and his family, we can show our high regard for his courage and the compassion that he showed when trying to help a dying woman at risk for his own life.”

More than 420 people have contributed to the 100,000 euro target in 19 days, most of them in the past 24 hours.

The campaign is trending on the crowdfunding website with around 1,000 shares on Facebook.