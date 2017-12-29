David Beckham has congratulated his former Manchester United youth team coach Eric Harrison after he was made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Harrison was credited with shaping the careers of the famous ‘Class of 92’ at United which featured Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, the Neville brothers and Nicky Butt.

Appointed by Ron Atkinson in 1981, Harrison was made head of youth development by Sir Alex Ferguson when he became manager in 1986.

The decision was to pay handsome dividends, with Harrison guiding his golden generation to successive FA Youth Cup finals in 1992 and 1993 before they went on to great success in the first team, with the ‘Class of 92’ forming the backbone of the side which won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1999.

Beckham wrote on his Instagram page: “So proud of Eric for being awarded an MBE … Someone that has done so much for me personally and for a man that as a kid scared the hell out of me but prepared me for the career I was going to have for club and country.

“This honour is for the work that he has done for Manchester United producing great young players year after year. Congratulations Eric to you and your family.”

Harrison was a regular visitor to Madrid when Beckham played for Real and the former England captain visited his former mentor along with Gary Neville and Scholes this summer after learning of his struggles with dementia.