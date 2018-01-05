England endured a frustrating second day of the final Ashes Test as Usman Khawaja eased Australia into an advantageous position at the SCG.
Stuart Broad was left one wicket short of a famous milestone – on 399 in Tests – while Steve Smith bagged yet another in his prolific series as he joined Garfield Sobers as the second-quickest batsman to 6,000 runs.
Half-centuries from Khawaja (91no) and David Warner (56) were the most telling contributions, however, as the hosts reached 193 for two at stumps in reply to 346 all out.
Morning session
Stuart Broad and Tom Curran both helped England eke out tail-end runs after Australia had claimed the important wicket of Dawid Malan, who scored 62.
With the dismissal of Malan, England had lost three wickets for 23 runs and another collapse looked on the cards but Tom Curran shared important stands with Broad and Moeen Ali.
England’s cause was aided by some poor fielding from Australia before being dismissed for 346.
Afternoon session
Australia’s reply got off to a poor start as Stuart Broad removed Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft with his second ball.
But David Warner soon got Australia back on track with a half-century, after paying tribute to late Australia team-mate Phil Hughes.
Before James Anderson gave England something to smile about with the opener’s wicket.
Evening session
With captain Steve Smith at the crease Australia faced an important session in the context of the match and he delivered once again with a half-century on the way to another milestone.
Even if he was put in the shade a little by Khawaja.
England struggled in the field, with debutant Mason Crane getting off to a false start on more than one occasion.
Crane at least got support from both sides.
It all added up to Australia having the better of the final session with a familiar face at the crease, punishing the England bowlers once more.
Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott was in no doubt what the tourists needed to do, and quickly, on day three.
Perhaps captain Joe Root will look to the Barmy Army for some inspiration.
Michael Vaughan certainly thinks so, and so does Billy.
At least former Australia Prime Minister found reason to enjoy a cold one.
Comments