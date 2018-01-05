England endured a frustrating second day of the final Ashes Test as Usman Khawaja eased Australia into an advantageous position at the SCG.

Stuart Broad was left one wicket short of a famous milestone – on 399 in Tests – while Steve Smith bagged yet another in his prolific series as he joined Garfield Sobers as the second-quickest batsman to 6,000 runs.

Half-centuries from Khawaja (91no) and David Warner (56) were the most telling contributions, however, as the hosts reached 193 for two at stumps in reply to 346 all out.

Stumps at the SCG with Khawaja (91) and Smith (44) to resume in the morning: https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/A16UrDtSKS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

Morning session

Stuart Broad scored important tail-end runs for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Stuart Broad and Tom Curran both helped England eke out tail-end runs after Australia had claimed the important wicket of Dawid Malan, who scored 62.

Another short ball and Broad whacks it for six more. He's now 22 off 15… https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/1ZEK0z3rlg — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

With the dismissal of Malan, England had lost three wickets for 23 runs and another collapse looked on the cards but Tom Curran shared important stands with Broad and Moeen Ali.

Tom Curran provided some lower-order resistance for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England’s cause was aided by some poor fielding from Australia before being dismissed for 346.

🙈 Oops 🙈 "That was great" A moment to forget for Josh Hazlewood and @GeoffreyBoycott loves it…#ItsTheAshes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/XKlP9mGQ3o — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

Afternoon session

Broad had an immediate impact when Australia replied with the wicket of Cameron Bancroft (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia’s reply got off to a poor start as Stuart Broad removed Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft with his second ball.

WHAT. A. START 🙌 Stuart Broad with a cracker and Cameron Bancroft dismissed for a 🦆 📺 BT Sport 1 HD#ItsTheAshes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EdRzVycYVB — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

But David Warner soon got Australia back on track with a half-century, after paying tribute to late Australia team-mate Phil Hughes.

Before James Anderson gave England something to smile about with the opener’s wicket.

Evening session

With captain Steve Smith at the crease Australia faced an important session in the context of the match and he delivered once again with a half-century on the way to another milestone.

A special milestone for Aussie skipper @stevesmith49! Fastest to 6,000 Test runs: Sir Don (68 innings)Smith (111)Sobers (111)#Ashes pic.twitter.com/TrnhwMfh1z — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

6,000 not out for Steve Smith 👏 🏏 61 matches💯 23 hundreds👍 22 fifties😮 63.82 average🔥 239 highest score What. A. Player 🇦🇺#ItsTheAshes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6PS4Ka9FSM — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

All those that say @stevesmith49 only scores runs when it’s flat !!!!!!! 2nd Quickest to 6000 Test Runs … behind Bradman and level with Sir Gary Sobers …. 111 Innings …. He is a freak .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 5, 2018

Even if he was put in the shade a little by Khawaja.

Usman Khawaja with the sublime shot down the ground to bring up his half-century and earn the #PricelessShotOfTheDay! @MastercardAU #Ashes pic.twitter.com/WvzI6NBT3M — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

England struggled in the field, with debutant Mason Crane getting off to a false start on more than one occasion.

A couple of false starts for Crane and then Smith goes BANG! https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TFPC9lZIxp — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

Crane at least got support from both sides.

"He bowled beautifully." 👏 "It was a very promising start." 👊 Mike Hussey and Graeme Swann praise Mason Crane's debut with the ball…#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/m81mAey382 — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

It all added up to Australia having the better of the final session with a familiar face at the crease, punishing the England bowlers once more.

Stumps at the SCG with Khawaja (91) and Smith (44) to resume in the morning: https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/A16UrDtSKS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2018

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott was in no doubt what the tourists needed to do, and quickly, on day three.

"Two wickets down, one big fish gone, now we just need to get the whale out" Another classic @GeoffreyBoycott one liner 😂 📺 BT Sport 1 HD#Ashes pic.twitter.com/gGMEKv79tL — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

Perhaps captain Joe Root will look to the Barmy Army for some inspiration.

🎵 Brotherly love 🎵 Joe Root's brother Billy in full voice with The Barmy Army supporting the boys… Singing his heart out 🙌#ItsTheAshes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aLFFXIwJwh — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2018

Michael Vaughan certainly thinks so, and so does Billy.

@MichaelVaughan when in Rome dear boy — Bill Root (@Rootdog22) January 5, 2018

At least former Australia Prime Minister found reason to enjoy a cold one.