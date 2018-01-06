Jonny Bairstow believes “proud” England toiled skilfully but were simply denied the breaks they needed on another miserable day for the Ashes tourists.

Joe Root’s men managed just two wickets on day three of the final Ashes Test at the SCG – a maiden success for debutant Mason Crane and just a fourth wicket of the winter for fellow spinner Moeen Ali – as Usman Khawaja (171) and Shaun Marsh (98no) took the game away from them.

There were also half-centuries for Steve Smith (83) and Mitch Marsh (63no) as the hosts closed on an ominous 479 for four, with a lead of 133 already.

England therefore face a huge test of their resilience if they are to avoid another defeat and a 4-0 series scoreline.

“It was a pretty tough day,” said Bairstow, whose stumping completed Crane’s first wicket – that of Khawaja, after his eight-and-a-half-hour innings.

“The way the guys toiled hard was impressive. It’s good to see.”

Bairstow described the bowling of England’s two spinners as “superb”, with Moeen “outstanding”.

Their reward, however, was combined figures of two for 260.

“We just needed a few more to go to hand really,” added the wicketkeeper.

“When the ball is turning … you can get one that carries to slip, a nick on to the thigh pad that goes to short-leg.

“You can break the ifs and buts down so many ways.

“We are not a side that go about saying this and that – but it didn’t go our way.

“That’s not the nature of the people playing, we are very proud.”

Bairstow took an unexpected aim, meanwhile, at the use of technology used in DRS.

Crane had a DRS lbw ruled out for a marginal but apparently correct no-ball call, while an lbw appeal verdict against the younger Marsh brother Mitchell was later overturned when third umpire S Ravi cited an indistinct inside-edge.

The ball was depicted going on to miss leg-stump anyway, so the correct decision was still reached.

But Bairstow said: “We are aware there are two different systems in place around the world, and it’s about making sure there is clarity on how those systems work. It can be very frustrating, especially when you are toiling very hard for a long period of time.

“That’s all we want as players, we need to make sure [the technology] is of the highest standard, because it’s people’s careers and livelihoods you are messing with.”

Bairstow made clear too he does not regret his decision, back on the first evening, to go in to face the final three overs after Root fell to the second new ball – rather than taking up the offer of a nightwatchman.

It was a move that backfired, Bairstow swiftly following his captain back as England faltered from 228 for three to 233 for five.

“It was my choice to go in,” he said. “I genuinely don’t [regret it].

“I’ve faced the new ball many times, and you’ve got a nightwatchman who has not faced (Mitchell) Starc.

“I don’t think it’s a massive issue.”

Khawaja, meanwhile, had absolutely no cause for regret after his maiden Ashes hundred – although, at what was once his home ground, he did eventually fall three runs short of his career-best.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

“The SCG was where I grew up playing cricket for New South Wales, and an Ashes century is something I’ve wanted for a long time and haven’t been able to achieve.

“So this is very satisfying, and a really good feeling.”