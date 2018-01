Chelsea had three players booked for simulation in their FA Cup penalty shoot-out win against Norwich – with Alvaro Morata’s yellow quickly turning to red due to his reaction.

While Pedro was guilty of a clear dive – and later sent off for a second bookable offence – the other two decisions from referee Graham Scott, relating to Willian and Morata, provoked an angry response from Antonio Conte but there was no apparent intervention from the video assistant referee.

It was all part of a dramatic night at Stamford Bridge, where Norwich’s Jamal Lewis scored in stoppage time to cancel out Michy Batshuayi’s goal, sending the game to extra time and ultimately penalties before Chelsea prevailed despite finishing with nine men.

Pedro can have no complaints

There was no doubt Scott got the first decision right as there was no contact from Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn on Pedro, who fell to the floor as he was running away from goal. The Spaniard’s yellow would become red in extra time when he brought down Wes Hoolahan.

Willian’s booking provokes debate

Willian was clearly clipped by Timm Klose in the first half of extra-time, although Scott may have decided the Chelsea forward was already going to ground. That was not enough to convince the watching analysts, with those in the BBC studio convinced Chelsea should have had a penalty. But there was no apparent referral to the video assistant, and Scott’s decision stood.

Willian goes down in the box, is booked for diving but it looks like this is one for VAR… #CHENOR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2018

Morata sees red

In the last minute of extra time, Morata went down softly with Christoph Zimmermann’s arm on his shoulder, and Scott once again reached into his pocket. The Spain striker reacted furiously and instantly earned a second yellow for dissent to leave Chelsea down to nine men. But Conte was not convinced and confronted the officials before the shoot-out began.