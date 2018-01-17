West Brom boss Alan Pardew has revealed the Baggies looked into signing Theo Walcott before his Everton switch.

The forward could make his Toffees debut against the Baggies in the Premier League on Saturday after completing a £20million transfer from Arsenal this week.

It ended 12 years for Walcott at the Gunners where he scored 108 goals in 397 games for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Alan Pardew soon realised West Brom were out of the running for Theo Walcott (John Walton/PA)

Pardew has made no secret of his desire for more firepower and creativity as Albion fight relegation and admitted Walcott was briefly under consideration.

“You never know because sometimes in the Premier League there are scenarios where you can loan and do the transfer in the summer. It can help the FIFA rules and everything else,” he said.

“With players like Theo, is it a straight deal or something which could be a loan and a deal in the summer? All these equations have to be discussed.

“If you’re asking me did we discuss Theo? Yeah, we did, but it was pretty evident after a few phone calls that it wasn’t going to be the case.”

The Baggies are also rivalling Arsenal for Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot.

The 18-year-old has made just six appearances for Stevenage but has caught the eye of a host of clubs, including Albion.

Pardew remained tight-lipped over Jay Rodriguez after the striker was reported to the Football Association for allegedly abusing defender Gaetan Bong during West Brom’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has faced an accusation from Brighton’s Gaetan Bong (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“We’re guided by the FA who don’t want us to comment in way shape of form,” Pardew said.

“Unfortunately I can’t give you any update or opinion on that.”