Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Stoke striker Peter Crouch after Andy Carroll suffered another injury blow.

The Blues have made an approach for former England international Crouch as they seek to bring in a target man before the end of January, according to various national newspapers.

The 36-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, signed a one-year contract extension through to 2019 in November but Mark Hughes has since departed and been replaced by Paul Lambert.

Sky Sport Italia has credited Chelsea with an interest in former Manchester City frontman Edin Dzeko.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is likely to be quizzed on the club’s transfer targets at his media conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Brighton.

Carroll has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions but any move now appears unlikely after a scan is understood to have revealed the severity of his ankle injury.

Surgery is among the options being considered and if Carroll underwent an operation he would be out for months, rather than weeks.