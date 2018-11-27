A REPORT which claims mental health provisions in England are failing both patients and police forces, has been welcomed by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The review by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found that too often police were being expected to “pick up the pieces of a broken mental health system”.

In the last 12 months, more than 7,000 incidents reported to West Mercia Police were related to mental health.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “This report comes as no surprise.

"Mental health is placing a significant and preventable demand on police forces.

"Patients need access to the right help, at the right time. That currently isn’t happening, as people suffer mental health crises that could be prevented through effective early intervention. At the moment, the police are often expected to deal with these incidents and they cannot provide the professional mental health treatment these people need.”

“I will continue to work with partners to improve the situation, but it is clear that health services have a leading role to take."

"The government recently announced significant additional investment in mental health. This is very timely and welcome from a policing perspective."