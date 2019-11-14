FLOODED roads across South Worcestershire have forced many schools to close early today.
Here's a list:
Worcester
Newbridge - closed
The Chantry School, Martley - closed from 12.15pm
Christopher Whitehead Language College - closing at 2.20pm, children can wait, supervised. at arts block until 3.20pm
Malvern
Callow End CE Primary - closing this afternoon
Eldersfield Lawn CE Primary, Upton - closing
Hanley Swan St Gabriel's with St Mary's CE Primary - closed from 1pm
Powick CE Primary School - closed from 1pm
Upton-upon-Severn CE Primary School - closed
Welland Primary School - closed at 1pm
Castlemorton CE Primary School - closed
Clifton-upon-Teme Primary School - closed
Dyson Perrins CE Academy - closed to 1.10pm
Leigh & Bransford Primary School - closed from 1pm
Malvern Wells CE Primary School - closed
Northleigh CE Primary School - collect children between now and 3pm, no after school club
Pendock CE Primary School - closed
Rushwick CE Primary School - closed
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Malvern
St Matthias CE Primary Academy
Suckley School - closed from 2pm
The Chase - closed at 12.45pm
Droitwich
Chawson Community First - closing at 1.15pm
Tibberton CE First School - closed
Evesham
Among those closing are:
Abbey Park First and Nursery, and Abbey Park Middle, Pershore - closing
Badsey First School, Evesham - closing at 12.30pm.
Bengeworth Academy - closing at 12.30pm
Blackminster Middle School - closing but will be open until all children collected.
Bredon Hancock's Endowed CE First School - closing due to route to school becoming impassable.
Bredon Hill Academy - closing at noon
Bretforton Village School - closing from 12.30pm
Broadway First School, Evesham - due to other school closures affecting staffing and roads becoming impassable.
Church Lench CE First School - due to flooding
Cleeve Prior CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable, will remain open until all children collected
Cropthorne-with-Charlton CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable
Defford-cum-Besford, Pershore - closed from noon
Eckington CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable, will remain open until all children collected
Elmley Castle CE First School
Fladbury CE First School, Pershore - closing at noon due to roads becoming impassable
Himbleton CE First School, near Pershore - school closed for safety reasons
Honeybourne First School Academy, Evesham - closed due to roads becoming impassable
Norton Juxta Kempsey CE First School - closed
Overbury CE First School, Evesham - closed due to safety of pupils, will remain open until all children collected
Orchard Primary School, Pershore - closed at 1pm
Pebworth First School, Evesham - closing due to flooding, will remain open until all children collected
Pinvin CE First - closed from 12.30pm
Sedgeberrow CE First School, Evesham
St Andrew's CE First School, Evesham - closing at 1pm due to heavy rain and flooding.
St Egwin's CE Middle School - closed
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Evesham - closing at 1.30pm due to flooding
St Nicholas' CE Middle School, Pershore - closed
St Barnabas CE First & Middle, Drakes Broughton - closed
St Richard's CE First School - closed
The De Montfort School, Evesham - school will close at 11.30am due to weather. School buses are collecting students at 11.30am.
Upton Snodsbury CE First School - closing from 1pm
Swan Lane First School, Evesham - closing at 1pm
Evesham College - closing with buses arriving at noon. All Evening classes cancelled.