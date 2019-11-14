FLOODED roads across South Worcestershire have forced many schools to close early today.

Here's a list:

Worcester

Newbridge - closed

The Chantry School, Martley - closed from 12.15pm

Christopher Whitehead Language College - closing at 2.20pm, children can wait, supervised. at arts block until 3.20pm

Malvern

Callow End CE Primary - closing this afternoon

Eldersfield Lawn CE Primary, Upton - closing

Hanley Swan St Gabriel's with St Mary's CE Primary - closed from 1pm

Powick CE Primary School - closed from 1pm

Upton-upon-Severn CE Primary School - closed

Welland Primary School - closed at 1pm

Castlemorton CE Primary School - closed

Clifton-upon-Teme Primary School - closed

Dyson Perrins CE Academy - closed to 1.10pm

Leigh & Bransford Primary School - closed from 1pm

Malvern Wells CE Primary School - closed

Northleigh CE Primary School - collect children between now and 3pm, no after school club

Pendock CE Primary School - closed

Rushwick CE Primary School - closed

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Malvern

St Matthias CE Primary Academy

Suckley School - closed from 2pm

The Chase - closed at 12.45pm

Droitwich

Chawson Community First - closing at 1.15pm

Tibberton CE First School - closed

Evesham

Among those closing are:

Abbey Park First and Nursery, and Abbey Park Middle, Pershore - closing

Badsey First School, Evesham - closing at 12.30pm.

Bengeworth Academy - closing at 12.30pm

Blackminster Middle School - closing but will be open until all children collected.

Bredon Hancock's Endowed CE First School - closing due to route to school becoming impassable.

Bredon Hill Academy - closing at noon

Bretforton Village School - closing from 12.30pm

Broadway First School, Evesham - due to other school closures affecting staffing and roads becoming impassable.

Church Lench CE First School - due to flooding

Cleeve Prior CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable, will remain open until all children collected

Cropthorne-with-Charlton CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable

Defford-cum-Besford, Pershore - closed from noon

Eckington CE First School - closed due to roads becoming impassable, will remain open until all children collected

Elmley Castle CE First School

Fladbury CE First School, Pershore - closing at noon due to roads becoming impassable

Himbleton CE First School, near Pershore - school closed for safety reasons

Honeybourne First School Academy, Evesham - closed due to roads becoming impassable

Norton Juxta Kempsey CE First School - closed

Overbury CE First School, Evesham - closed due to safety of pupils, will remain open until all children collected

Orchard Primary School, Pershore - closed at 1pm

Pebworth First School, Evesham - closing due to flooding, will remain open until all children collected

Pinvin CE First - closed from 12.30pm

Sedgeberrow CE First School, Evesham

St Andrew's CE First School, Evesham - closing at 1pm due to heavy rain and flooding.

St Egwin's CE Middle School - closed

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Evesham - closing at 1.30pm due to flooding

St Nicholas' CE Middle School, Pershore - closed

St Barnabas CE First & Middle, Drakes Broughton - closed

St Richard's CE First School - closed

The De Montfort School, Evesham - school will close at 11.30am due to weather. School buses are collecting students at 11.30am.

Upton Snodsbury CE First School - closing from 1pm

Swan Lane First School, Evesham - closing at 1pm

Evesham College - closing with buses arriving at noon. All Evening classes cancelled.