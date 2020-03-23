JURY trials have been suspended to enable appropriate precautions to be put in place following the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrangements have been put in place in order to continue as many hearings as possible using the telephone, video and other technology.

This comes after a message was published by the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Ian Burnett, which said: “Events have continued to move at great speed.

“I indicated during the course of last week that we would keep them under review. As the Prime Minister has been telling the country, the spread of COVID- 19 has continued to accelerate.

“The clear message from Government is to take all precautions to avoid unnecessary contact. A review of the arrangements in our courts is called for.

“This short statement comes to judges, and others, to provide some clarity for the coming few days.

“We have put in place arrangements to use telephone, video and other technology to continue as many hearings as possible remotely. We will make best possible use of the equipment currently available; HMCTS is working round the clock to update and add to that.

“Some hearings, the most obvious being jury trials, cannot be conducted remotely.

“I have decided that we need to pause jury trials for a short time to enable appropriate precautions to be put in place.”