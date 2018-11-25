Detectives in Londonderry have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in an alleyway.

The dead man was discovered off Creggan Street in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said he had sustained “significant” head injuries.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are conducting the murder probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Shortly before 2.45am this morning, Police received a report that the body of a young man had been discovered in an alleyway on Creggan Street.

“The man has sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.”

Mr Corrigan urged anyone with information to come forward.

The area around Creggan Street and the Little Diamond remained cordoned off on Sunday morning as officers conducted investigations.

The public were advised to avoid the area.