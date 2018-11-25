A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Coventry, police said.

The boy was found injured in Deedmore Road, in Wood End, at around 11.40pm on Saturday and died in hospital shortly after, according to West Midlands Police.

Two other teenagers were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Detective Superintendent Matt Markham said murder detectives are “working round the clock” pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

A forensic officer near the scene (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The boy’s family have been told and the area has been cordoned off for examination, the force said.

Police forensic and search teams have examined drains, as well as areas near bins and vehicles in Deedmore Road.

Searches also took place in the grounds of the nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church – where bunches of flowers had been left against a wall – and close to the nearby Moat House and Castle Wood schools campus.

One woman who visited the scene, Rebecca Rushton-Nesbitt, described the victim as a “lovely boy”.

She said: “I haven’t spoken to him for quite a while. I knew him through a couple of my friends – he was a lovely boy.”

The 18-year-old added: “I heard about what happened. It’s so sad, I can’t believe he’s gone to be honest.

“He was just an ordinary young boy. He wouldn’t do anything to hurt anybody.”

DS Markham said: “A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened.

“We are talking about the terrible loss of a 16-year-old boy, someone who had their life to live, and we will be working round the clock to find who was responsible.

“We are following a number of active lines of enquiry and would urge that anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call us as soon as possible.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.