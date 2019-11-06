A second man has admitted trying to rob Premier League stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil of their watches in a moped ambush.

Jordan Northover, 26, pleaded guilty to trying to steal the expensive items from the Arsenal footballers in Platts Lane in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Ashley Smith, 30, has already admitted his role in the attempted raid against close friends Ozil, 31, and Kolasinac, 26.

CCTV footage spread widely on social media showed burly Bosnian defender Kolasinac, nicknamed The Tank, chasing off the two moped attackers, who were wearing helmets and dark clothing.

The club’s £350,000-a-week German midfielder Ozil can be seen in his black Mercedes G class 4×4 before he reportedly took refuge in a Turkish restaurant.

World Cup winner Ozil and full-back Kolasinac were left out of the Arsenal side ahead of the Premier League campaign after the incident.

Following the ordeal, Ozil told the Athletic sports site that he was scared for his wife Amine as the attackers pursued his car.

He said: “They told him directly ‘Give us your watch!’.

“Sead’s reaction was really, really brave because he attacked one of the attackers.

“We were newly wed and I was scared about my wife. I was scared about Sead.

“I saw one chance to drive. If they got to my wife, something terrible might have happened to her.

“I started driving but they followed. I was driving very fast but they kept coming close on the moped.

“I tried to move the car, block them, escape, but each time they would be there.

“My wife was extremely scared.”

Smith, of Archway, north London, will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, judge Rosa Dean said.

Northover will be sentenced at a later date.