South Lakes MP Tim Farron has led the tributes to south Cumbria and Lancashire’s health workers after it was revealed the region had administered the fourth highest percentage of Covid vaccines to people aged 80 and over.

Only Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and Herefordshire and Worcestershire, have a higher percentage in England.

As of January 17th, NHS figures revealed that 75.7% of people in South Cumbria and Lancashire aged 80 and over had received their first dose of the vaccine, totalling to 70,027 people.

The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our area making such brilliant progress in rolling out the vaccine.

“From GPs to nurses, from pharmacists to volunteers, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who is working their absolute socks off in this Herculean effort to get people vaccinated.

“The speedy delivery of the vaccine will save lives and ultimately end this pandemic so we can protect livelihoods and restore liberties.”

Cllr Iain Mooney, Barrow council’s Lead Member for Health and Well-Being, said: “The news doesn't surprise me.

“The roll out of the vaccine in our area has been impeccable.

“I was apart of the team who started vaccinating NHS staff over Christmas and the organisation from the Trust and team leaders was fantastic.

“We've seen amazing work from NHS staff, healthcare workers and volunteers over the past few weeks, with many in our community coming forward to help marshal and organise.

“It's reassuring to see so many in the area already vaccinated, especially with so much misinformation surrounding the vaccine.”

Neil Fleming, who is part of the team co-ordinating the vaccine volunteer programme at Ulverston Community Health Centre added: “We are very much working as a single delivery team and have demonstrated a combined ability to manage a very large number of vaccinations.”