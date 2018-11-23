A FORMER teacher at a Bromsgrove school who initiated an inappropriate sexual relationship with two of his former pupils has been jailed.

Richard Knight, 53, began the relationships and went on to see the girls on a regular basis until they turned 18.

Knight, formerly of Rainbow Hill in Worcester, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a girl while in a position of trust and today (Friday, November 23) he received a two year prison sentence at Worcester Crown Court.

The court heard the investigation was launched after concern was raised with the safeguarding board.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Lisa Duncan said: "We welcome the conviction and I hope it will offer some comfort to the victims who were manipulated by Knight over a period time.

"During the time of the offences Knight was in a position of trust as a teacher at the school. The victims have shown great courage in reporting this to us and throughout the investigation.

"I hope this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, giving them the confidence to report, and the confidence that they will be believed and that police will do everything to bring offenders to justice.

"If anyone has been affected by this case then I encourage them to come forward and make a report to police."