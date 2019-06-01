LIVERPOOL ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS
WHAT THEY SAID:
Full-time: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2
It is Liverpool’s night. They have won the Champions League. It’s their sixth piece of premier European silverware.
90 mins
Into five minutes of stoppage time and surely that’s the game now. Surely Tottenham can’t deny Liverpool their sixth European Cup or Champions League title?
86 mins
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL – Divock Origi
Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2
84 mins
CHANCE FOR SPURS
Big chance for Spurs with an Eriksen free-kick right on the corner of the box. This is his bread and butter but Alisson dives to his left and makes a fantastic save to preserve Liverpool’s lead. Pochettino covers his face with his hands and looks away.
81 mins
Final change for Spurs
79 mins
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM
Alisson saves a shot from Son to his right before quickly getting down to his left to deny Moura’s deflected strike. At least Spurs are getting some shots on target now but they cannot find a way through.
78 mins
Trippier sends in a cross from the right but it’s a little too high for Dele, who loops a header over the bar. The clock is ticking down now for Tottenham.
74 mins
A great break at pace by Son but he is just beaten to the ball by a Liverpool defender who gets in a crucial clearance.
72 mins
Dele just needed a bit more power on his shot, which spun all the way into Alisson’s hands.
Still, there’s hope for Spurs with Moura on the pitch and this statistic:
70 mins
Balls are raining across Alisson’s area at the other end but the Brazilian finally plucks the ball from the air as Tottenham fail to make an impact yet again. The ball then flies up to the other end and Lloris is again called into action. It’s still 1-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side and things finally seem to be heating up.
68 mins
CHANCE
Sadio Mane breaks down the right and surges into the area before laying the ball off to Milner, who narrowly sends the ball agonisingly wide of Lloris’ post. Very close to a second for Liverpool.
66 mins
A poor corner from Alexander-Arnold, straight to a Tottenham defender who makes an easy clearance.
64 mins
Tottenham now make a change, with Moura coming on for the ineffective Winks. Or Winks and you’ll miss him, you might say.
62 mins
And Liverpool make a second change, with James Milner on for Georginio Wijnaldum.
61 mins
57 mins
Firmino is replaced by Divock Origi for Liverpool. Firmino has looked off the pace all game. Don’t forget that Origi was the hero in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, where he scored twice in one of the most epic comebacks in Champions League history.
56 mins
Corner for Spurs taken by Trippier. Alisson Becker pushes it away and Vertonghen heads over from a follow-up corner.
53 mins
Salah has a chance one-on-one with Lloris but doesn’t get his shot away. Dele Alli has a shot blocked at the other end. Could this game finally be sparking into life?
Meanwhile Rose has gone down on an Alexander-Arnold challenge.
51 mins
Tottenham are looking more lively in the second half but that was poor from Harry Winks. He is nowhere near Eriksen’s ball and a chance to put LIverpool under pressure goes begging for Spurs.
Moura is on the bench don’t forget, the man who fired a hat-trick to put Spurs into the final. The question is whether Pochettino will bring him on, and if so, for whom?
50 mins
Free-kick for Spurs but Son is well offside as he breaks towards goal.
SECOND HALF
46 mins
And we’re under way again in Madrid. Liverpool lead Tottenham after Salah’s early penalty.
HALF-TIME REACTION
HALF-TIME: Tottenham 0 LIverpool 1
45 + 1 min
Christian Eriksen blazes over the bar for Tottenham as the game reaches first half stoppage time. It was a poor shot that kept on rising and was uncharacteristic for the Dane, who is renowned for his accuracy.
43 mins
Vertonghen is back in action but Liverpool are on the up. Danny Rose gets a block in but concedes a corner but again Tottenham deal with the initial ball and Salah’s follow-up from the edge of the box is poor. They earn another corner and Salah delivers but it is easily cleared by Son Hueng-min.
39 mins
CHANCE
Andy Robertson’s 30-yard strike is denied by a fingertip save by Spurs goalkeeper Lloris. Salah blazes over from the resulting corner as Tottenham see off the threat.
Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen is down in his own box. This is a worry for Pochettino. The Belgium international appears to have hurt his elbow.
38 mins
POSSESSION STATS: Tottenham 65% Liverpool 35%
But Spurs haven’t been able to make their dominance with the ball count as yet.
30 mins
Thirty minutes into this match and after their early goal, Liverpool look comfortable. After the early drama there hasn’t been that much to report, and the quality level has been somewhat poor as far as showpiece finals go.
25 mins
Liverpool take a short corner and it’s worked back, but Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier takes a blow to the face in the process to win a free-kick for his side. He is back in action now.
Some reaction to Salah’s opening goal for Liverpool in Liverpool.
21 mins
Some great play from Spurs on the edge of the Liverpool boss but the final pass is just a touch heavy and the Reds clear the danger.
18 mins
Trent Alexander-Arnold sends an angled long-range strike just wide of Hugo Lloris’ post. Liverpool very much riding the momentum and on the front foot here.
17 mins
14 mins
Harry Kane is hacked down and rolls on the floor a while before getting back to his feet. Looked like he was caught by a trailing leg there but he looks to be OK.
13 mins
Sissoko blazes over the bar for Tottenham as he tries to make amends for the very early penalty.
9 mins
Early goals are a problem for Spurs but will they be able to overcome this early setback on the biggest of stages?
4 mins
Tottenham 0 Liverpool 1
Mo Salah steps up to take the spot-kick AND SCORES.
The Egypt international showed no nerves as he sent the ball to Hugo Lloris’ left to put Liverpool 1-0 up in the second minute.
2 mins
PENALTY FOR LIVERPOOL
The referee has given a penalty to Liverpool within the opening 30 seconds after a handball by Moussa Sissoko.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool fans sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and the game kicks off.
8:01pm
A minute’s applause for Jose Antonio Reyes is being held.
7:58pm
Kick-off in the Champions League final is now moments away.
7:52pm
7:46pm
Meanwhile, a plane load of Tottenham fans – whose flight was heavily delayed – have landed on Spanish soil and are in a race against time to make the final. It’s less than 15 minutes until kick-off now but will they see any of the match?
7:45pm
7:41pm
Why is Harry Kane so important for Spurs? It’s a gamble as the striker hasn’t played since April – but his inclusion in the side will be a huge boost for Tottenham, and fans alike. On his day he’s the most prolific striker in England but it’s a big call from boss Mauricio Pochettino to drop Lucas Moura – Spurs’ key man in their last game after a scored a hat-trick to get them into the final. No room for sentiment from the Spurs manager.
7:36pm
Liverpool warming up. The final countdown is on.
7:32pm
7:23pm
Both teams are now warming up on the pitch
7:21pm
There will be a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off tonight to pay respect to former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident today aged 35. Reyes also played for Atletico Madrid, whose stadium is being used for the final.
7:17pm
Less than 45 minutes to go…
7:13pm
A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.
7:04pm
More on that Kane decision.
6:56pm
Tonight’s team sheet
6:51pm
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.
6:50pm
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.
6:47pm
Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.
6:44pm
6:36pm
6:30pm
6:25pm
6:17pm
In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.
Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.
6:15pm
The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?
6:10pm
And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.
6:07pm
The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.
6pm
Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.
The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.