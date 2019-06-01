FT: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2

Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot in the second minute

The penalty was given after Sadio Mane's cross hit Moussa Sissoko's arm

Divock Origi scored Liverpool's second in the 86th minute

LIVERPOOL ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS



Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool celebrate their victory (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reds fans celebrate back in Liverpool (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, left, celebrates victory with manager Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren celebrates victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

If you want to know where the @ChampionsLeague final was won, just look at the reaction of @LFC players. @lfc18alberto sprinted off the bench to congratulate @Alissonbecker and rest of team quick to follow pic.twitter.com/Wyp81jO3kl — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019

Tottenham players stand dejected following their defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)

WHAT THEY SAID:



Full-time: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2

It is Liverpool’s night. They have won the Champions League. It’s their sixth piece of premier European silverware.

90 mins

Into five minutes of stoppage time and surely that’s the game now. Surely Tottenham can’t deny Liverpool their sixth European Cup or Champions League title?

86 mins

GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL – Divock Origi

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2



Liverpool’s Divock Origi celebrates scoring his side’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

84 mins

CHANCE FOR SPURS

Big chance for Spurs with an Eriksen free-kick right on the corner of the box. This is his bread and butter but Alisson dives to his left and makes a fantastic save to preserve Liverpool’s lead. Pochettino covers his face with his hands and looks away.

81 mins

Final change for Spurs

79 mins

DOUBLE CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM

Alisson saves a shot from Son to his right before quickly getting down to his left to deny Moura’s deflected strike. At least Spurs are getting some shots on target now but they cannot find a way through.

Massive chance for Spurs, but Moura pokes it straight at Alisson after he saved Son's shot #THFC #UCLfinal — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

78 mins

Trippier sends in a cross from the right but it’s a little too high for Dele, who loops a header over the bar. The clock is ticking down now for Tottenham.

74 mins

A great break at pace by Son but he is just beaten to the ball by a Liverpool defender who gets in a crucial clearance.

72 mins

Dele just needed a bit more power on his shot, which spun all the way into Alisson’s hands.

Still, there’s hope for Spurs with Moura on the pitch and this statistic:

A sub has scored in 4 of the last 5 finals: Marcelo, Carrasco, Asensio, Bale.@LucasMoura7 🤔🤔🤔#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/LQji1tEIKn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

70 mins

Balls are raining across Alisson’s area at the other end but the Brazilian finally plucks the ball from the air as Tottenham fail to make an impact yet again. The ball then flies up to the other end and Lloris is again called into action. It’s still 1-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side and things finally seem to be heating up.

68 mins

CHANCE

Sadio Mane breaks down the right and surges into the area before laying the ball off to Milner, who narrowly sends the ball agonisingly wide of Lloris’ post. Very close to a second for Liverpool.

69' – SO CLOSE! A brilliant run by Mane and he finds Milner on the edge of the box. Milner's low effort goes JUST past the post. Great build-up from Sadio. [0-1]#UCLfinal — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019



66 mins

A poor corner from Alexander-Arnold, straight to a Tottenham defender who makes an easy clearance.

64 mins

Tottenham now make a change, with Moura coming on for the ineffective Winks. Or Winks and you’ll miss him, you might say.



Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks is challenged by Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during the match (Joe Giddens/PA)

62 mins

And Liverpool make a second change, with James Milner on for Georginio Wijnaldum.

61 mins

Quite

The Champions League is ending about as well as ‘Game Of Thrones’. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 1, 2019

57 mins

Firmino is replaced by Divock Origi for Liverpool. Firmino has looked off the pace all game. Don’t forget that Origi was the hero in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, where he scored twice in one of the most epic comebacks in Champions League history.



56 mins

Corner for Spurs taken by Trippier. Alisson Becker pushes it away and Vertonghen heads over from a follow-up corner.

53 mins

Salah has a chance one-on-one with Lloris but doesn’t get his shot away. Dele Alli has a shot blocked at the other end. Could this game finally be sparking into life?

Very promising start to the second half for Spurs. Dele had a decent half chance, but no clear sight. #THFC #UCLfinal — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile Rose has gone down on an Alexander-Arnold challenge.

51 mins

Tottenham are looking more lively in the second half but that was poor from Harry Winks. He is nowhere near Eriksen’s ball and a chance to put LIverpool under pressure goes begging for Spurs.

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura, left, is on the bench (Mike Egerton/PA)

Moura is on the bench don’t forget, the man who fired a hat-trick to put Spurs into the final. The question is whether Pochettino will bring him on, and if so, for whom?

50 mins

Free-kick for Spurs but Son is well offside as he breaks towards goal.

SECOND HALF

46 mins

And we’re under way again in Madrid. Liverpool lead Tottenham after Salah’s early penalty.

HALF-TIME REACTION

HALF-TIME: Salah's early strike separates the sides at the break, but we're still well in this one. Another big second-half performance needed in Madrid! ⚪️ #THFC 0-1 #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cD0E1DBcPw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

STAT! 👇 11 of the 16 teams to have been in front at HT in the #UCLfinal have gone on to win the trophy. pic.twitter.com/ndvXDtQcEC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

HALF-TIME: Tottenham 0 LIverpool 1

45 + 1 min

Christian Eriksen blazes over the bar for Tottenham as the game reaches first half stoppage time. It was a poor shot that kept on rising and was uncharacteristic for the Dane, who is renowned for his accuracy.

43 mins

Vertonghen is back in action but Liverpool are on the up. Danny Rose gets a block in but concedes a corner but again Tottenham deal with the initial ball and Salah’s follow-up from the edge of the box is poor. They earn another corner and Salah delivers but it is easily cleared by Son Hueng-min.

39 mins

CHANCE

Andy Robertson’s 30-yard strike is denied by a fingertip save by Spurs goalkeeper Lloris. Salah blazes over from the resulting corner as Tottenham see off the threat.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson skips away from an injured Toby Alderweireld (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen is down in his own box. This is a worry for Pochettino. The Belgium international appears to have hurt his elbow.

Jan Vertonghen hurt his arm while defending a corner (Mike Egerton/PA)

38 mins

POSSESSION STATS: Tottenham 65% Liverpool 35%

But Spurs haven’t been able to make their dominance with the ball count as yet.

30 mins

Thirty minutes into this match and after their early goal, Liverpool look comfortable. After the early drama there hasn’t been that much to report, and the quality level has been somewhat poor as far as showpiece finals go.

The passes out of play stats for this half are going to be interesting — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019



25 mins

Liverpool take a short corner and it’s worked back, but Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier takes a blow to the face in the process to win a free-kick for his side. He is back in action now.

🔴 The first time Liverpool have been in front in a final since 1984. Who's scoring next?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ST10kdPu9t — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

REACTION

Some reaction to Salah’s opening goal for Liverpool in Liverpool.

21 mins

Some great play from Spurs on the edge of the Liverpool boss but the final pass is just a touch heavy and the Reds clear the danger.



18 mins

Trent Alexander-Arnold sends an angled long-range strike just wide of Hugo Lloris’ post. Liverpool very much riding the momentum and on the front foot here.

17 mins

I wonder if the Spurs fans are still holding up this banner?



Tottenham fans in the stands show their support (Mike Egerton/PA)



14 mins

Harry Kane is hacked down and rolls on the floor a while before getting back to his feet. Looked like he was caught by a trailing leg there but he looks to be OK.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane rolls on the ground after a challenge (Peter Byrne/PA)

13 mins

Sissoko blazes over the bar for Tottenham as he tries to make amends for the very early penalty.

9 mins

Early goals are a problem for Spurs but will they be able to overcome this early setback on the biggest of stages?

Spurs have been terrible starters in the Champions League. That is the eighth goal they have conceded in the opening 15 minutes of games #THFC #UCLFinal — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

4 mins

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 1

Mo Salah steps up to take the spot-kick AND SCORES.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s first goal of the game from a penalty (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Egypt international showed no nerves as he sent the ball to Hugo Lloris’ left to put Liverpool 1-0 up in the second minute.

Salah scores with his first kick of the game! That was not in the game plan for Spurs. They will have to do things the hard way…..again #THFC #UCLfinal — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

2 mins

PENALTY FOR LIVERPOOL

The referee has given a penalty to Liverpool within the opening 30 seconds after a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

24 seconds in and penalty given after Sadio Mane's cross hits Sissoko's arm — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019

KICK-OFF

Liverpool fans sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and the game kicks off.

8:01pm

A minute’s applause for Jose Antonio Reyes is being held.

7:58pm

Kick-off in the Champions League final is now moments away.

7:52pm

Time for a spot of soft rock pre-kick off

7:46pm

Meanwhile, a plane load of Tottenham fans – whose flight was heavily delayed – have landed on Spanish soil and are in a race against time to make the final. It’s less than 15 minutes until kick-off now but will they see any of the match?

Police escort to get us from the plane to the terminal. Gotta keep believing pic.twitter.com/ICh7ed4pjB — Ben Gallop (@BenGallop) June 1, 2019

7:45pm

NBA star LeBron James is behind Liverpool’s bid for a sixth European crown.

7:41pm

Why is Harry Kane so important for Spurs? It’s a gamble as the striker hasn’t played since April – but his inclusion in the side will be a huge boost for Tottenham, and fans alike. On his day he’s the most prolific striker in England but it’s a big call from boss Mauricio Pochettino to drop Lucas Moura – Spurs’ key man in their last game after a scored a hat-trick to get them into the final. No room for sentiment from the Spurs manager.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, right, and Dele Alli (Mike Egerton/PA)



7:36pm

Liverpool warming up. The final countdown is on.

7:32pm

Are you ready?

7:23pm

Both teams are now warming up on the pitch

7:21pm

There will be a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off tonight to pay respect to former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident today aged 35. Reyes also played for Atletico Madrid, whose stadium is being used for the final.



Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash aged 35 (John Stillwell/PA)

7:17pm

Less than 45 minutes to go…

7:13pm

A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.



Liverpool flags bathed in sunlight (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool fans show their support in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham fans are getting excited for their first Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)

The prize at stake (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen (right) and Ben Davies check out the pitch (Joe Giddens/PA)

7:04pm

More on that Kane decision.

Harry Kane starts for Tottenham in Madrid. Big call by Pochettino, who leaves Amsterdam hero Moura on the bench. Winks also starts. #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

6:56pm

Tonight’s team sheet

6:51pm

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.

6:50pm



TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.

6:47pm

Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.



Former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:44pm

One person you might expect to be at a Champions League final is Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juventus went out to Ajax in the quarter-finals meaning this superstar is staying at home. He’s not bitter though, and definitely won’t be throwing darts at his TV…

6:36pm

There’s a time and a place for a half-and-half shirt and this is definitely not it. Just no. No.

A fashion statement that definitely will not catch on (Joe Giddens/PA)

On reflection, there’s absolutely no time and place for a half-and-half shirt. Ever.

6:30pm

Want to see what tonight’s match ball looks like? Here you go.

The UEFA Champions League Final match ball (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:25pm

Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.

The sphere is building up in Madrid 😜! #COYS #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/QGufwOGBsf — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) June 1, 2019

6:17pm

In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)

Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.



6:15pm

The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?

Tottenham’s Harry Kane during a training session in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)



6:10pm

And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.

Pretty intense atmosphere outside the Wanda Metropolitano. Not much chanting – mostly people searching for shade or tickets 🥵🎫 pic.twitter.com/qCtvYvEHTe — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 1, 2019

6:07pm

The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.

But here we are… pic.twitter.com/MhSKvL5v2D — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019

6pm

Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.