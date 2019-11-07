Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has had surgery on his elbow injury and remains on course to return early in 2020.

The Spurs goalkeeper suffered a dislocation to the joint when he landed awkwardly on his left arm in the third minute of Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton on October 5.

The club were monitoring the problem, but after specialists said his elbow remained “unstable” Lloris was put under the knife.

Following further clinical testing and examination, Hugo Lloris has now undergone surgery on his left elbow.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2019

The surgery is not expected to lengthen his recovery time, with the club saying he is due to return to training early next year.

Hugo Lloris is stretchered off at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Surgery was advised after further reviews by specialists found the elbow remained unstable.

“Our club captain remains on course to return to training in the early part of next year.”

The injury was self-inflicted as Lloris inexplicably dropped Dan Burn’s cross on the goalline against the Seagulls as he tried to avoid carrying the ball over the line.

He allowed Neal Maupay an easy tap-in and suffered the injury as he fell backwards. He needed lengthy treatment on the pitch and was carried off with gas and oxygen.

Neal Maupay, centre left, wheels away after scoring as Hugo Lloris, centre right, lies injured (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It set Brighton up for a comprehensive win as Spurs, on the back foot, put in one of their worst performances under boss Mauricio Pochettino, who said Lloris’ injury affected their mentality.

Paulo Gazzaniga has impressed in Lloris’ absence, with the club also bringing free agent Michel Vorm back to the club on a deal until the end of the season.