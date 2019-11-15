England bowler James Anderson believes he is “progressing nicely” as he attempts to recover from a calf injury.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, managed just four overs of the first Ashes Test against Australia before suffering the problem which ruled him out of the rest of the series and the current tour of New Zealand.

The Lancashire seamer tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an update on his fitness.

Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren’t batting! 😁🏏 @Trescricket @Trotty pic.twitter.com/KAX38Cona7 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) November 15, 2019

The 37-year-old was omitted from the tour of New Zealand in order to recover his fitness.

England’s next Test series against South Africa begins on Boxing Day, with Anderson targeting a return to the squad for that tour – which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.