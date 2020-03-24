The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

0818 – The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced they will hold an executive board meeting on Monday, March 30 before staging a press conference.

EPCR have reconfirmed the suspension of this season’s @ChampionsCup and @ERChallengeCup with the semi-finals and finals postponed 🏉 Read more ⤵️ — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) March 24, 2020

0919 – This season’s European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals were postponed, tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby announced.

0921 – The German Olympic Committee (DOSB) said the postponement of the Tokyo Games is “long overdue”.

1229 – Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina said he believes he has overcome coronavirus but was not tested for his symptoms.

1241 – The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced.

1246 – A joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee confirmed that the Games must be rescheduled to a new date beyond 2020 but no later than the summer of 2021.

1505 – Three more nights of Premier League action were postponed by the Professional Darts Corporation. The events in Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham, originally scheduled for April 16, 23 and 30, will now take place on September 24, September 3 and July 30 respectively.

1603 – The Football Association told clubs at steps five and six of the non-league pyramid that their season “must end immediately” due to coronavirus, the Essex Senior League announced.

1633 – All sporting events in Ireland, including those behind closed doors, were cancelled following an announcement by the Irish Government. Racing had been continuing to stage meetings behind closed doors since March 13. The Football Association of Ireland extended its suspension of all football until April 19 following the decision.