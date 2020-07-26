Frank Lampard has confirmed Pedro will leave Chelsea after the Blues’ FA Cup final and Champions League fixtures.

Spain winger Pedro came off the bench as the Blues beat Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, to secure a fourth-place Premier League finish.

The 32-year-old Pedro will be on hand for the FA Cup final against Arsenal and the Champions League last-16 second-leg trip to Bayern Munich.

My last game at Stamford Bridge. Thanks to every fan for your support through this years, to the club for giving me the chance of being a Blue and to my teammates. You'll be in my heart forever. Now let's fight for FA Cup trophy!!! BIG BLUE FAMILY 👏🏻💙🔝 @ChelseaFC #CFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/vwFKmnWfbx — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) July 26, 2020

The former Barcelona player has for some time been expected to join Roma for next season, and Blues boss Lampard has now confirmed his impending west London exit.

“The lads have just pretty much serenaded Pedro in the changing room and rightly so because of the career he has had generally, and for this club,” said Lampard.

“It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge.

“I want to say a big thanks to Peds and wish him well as he goes forward.

“He is here for the remainder of games, but a big player of the club leaves and the spirit of the club I saw afterwards was pretty special.”

Mason Mount’s fine free-kick and Olivier Giroud’s savvy finish helped Chelsea subdue Wolves in west London, with Lampard securing Champions League qualification in his first season at the Blues helm.

Pedro’s 137th Premier League appearance will prove his last in the league for Chelsea, but the well-respected forward will still be available for the FA Cup final on Saturday.

“My last game at Stamford Bridge,” Pedro tweeted on Sunday night.

“Thanks to every fan for your support through the years, to the club for giving me the chance of being a Blue, and to my team-mates.

“You’ll be in my heart forever. Now let’s fight for the FA Cup trophy!”

Brazil winger Willian missed Sunday’s final league encounter due to an ankle complaint, and will be a fitness doubt for the FA Cup final London derby clash with Arsenal.

Willian could yet leave Stamford Bridge after the FA Cup and Champions League endeavours, as his contract also expires at the end of a season so elongated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old remains in talks with the Blues over a new deal, but is holding out for a three-year contract while the club have wanted him to commit to two more years.